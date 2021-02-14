Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.185-393.885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.8 million.

Forward Air stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

