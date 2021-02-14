Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 42,843 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 153,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 100,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 140,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

