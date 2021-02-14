Fosun International Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 996.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $299.42. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

