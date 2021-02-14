Fosun International Ltd Buys 9,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.60.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $504.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.01. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.