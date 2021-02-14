Fosun International Ltd Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

