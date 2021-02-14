Fosun International Ltd Has $3.38 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $83.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

