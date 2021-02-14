Fosun International Ltd Has $579,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 441.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

