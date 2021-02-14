Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $58,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

