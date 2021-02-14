Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,708,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

