Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 321,545 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 321,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

