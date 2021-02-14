Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 192,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

