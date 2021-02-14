Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Balchem by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.