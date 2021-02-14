Foundry Partners LLC Sells 16,549 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $106.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

