Foundry Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $286.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day moving average is $267.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,275.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,931 shares of company stock worth $2,225,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

