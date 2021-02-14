Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,120 shares of company stock worth $189,001 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

