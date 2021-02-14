Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FSP opened at $4.34 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

