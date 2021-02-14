Fraser McIntyre Purchases 57 Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £159.03 ($207.77).

Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.01 million and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.32. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315.02 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

