Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 442.80 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 448.80 ($5.86). 122,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 337,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.64. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28.

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

