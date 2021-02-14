Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290,126 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.50% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $188,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after acquiring an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,114,544 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,991,000 after buying an additional 97,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,012,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,826,133. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

