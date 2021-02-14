FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Short Interest Up 170.9% in January

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the January 14th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.