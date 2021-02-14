Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 44.8% in January

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 14th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,034,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Future FinTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

