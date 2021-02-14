FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

