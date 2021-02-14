FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $59.93 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,797 shares of company stock worth $7,371,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

