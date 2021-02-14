FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.25.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$149.24 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$144.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.