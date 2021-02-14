FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Decreased by G.Research (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 1,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

