G.Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVT. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NVT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

