G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.00

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.49), with a volume of 1474289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.70 ($3.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. G4S plc (GFS.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.27.

About G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

