Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading Down 6.9%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares were down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,798,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 417,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research firms have commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The firm has a market cap of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $85,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

