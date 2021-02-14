Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

