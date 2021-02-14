GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0709 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $535,165.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00421213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

