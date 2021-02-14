Gameswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 103.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $1.82 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 178.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,135 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Token Trading

Gameswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

