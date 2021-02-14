Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

