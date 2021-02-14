Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBERY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Geberit stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Geberit has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

