Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

