Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.53. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $330.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.