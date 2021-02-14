General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

