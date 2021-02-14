Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.