Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 262,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,944,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

