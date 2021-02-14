Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

