Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

