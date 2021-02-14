Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th.

MIC stock opened at C$43.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.02 and a 52 week high of C$59.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,565.74.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

