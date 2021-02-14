Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,914.75 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,066.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,149.51.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

