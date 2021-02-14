Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $30,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

