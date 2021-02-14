Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

