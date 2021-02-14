Glu Mobile Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glu Mobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLUU. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.81 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

