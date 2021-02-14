Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

