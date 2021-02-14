GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $113.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

