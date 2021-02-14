Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of GDEN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

