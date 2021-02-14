Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $7.99. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 194,742 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of £13.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.67.

About Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

