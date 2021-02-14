Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

